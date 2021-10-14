Man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors.

Portales, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial Attorney, Andrea Reed, announced that on September 16, 2021, Dante Fossett of Portales, was convicted of trafficking a controlled substance , conspiracy to commit trafficking, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor ( 2 counts), Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is due to an incident in September of 2020 where the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Adult Probation and Parole Office went to Fossett’s home to do a routine home visit of a registered sex offender. Officers then located Methamphetamine, a fire arm, and drug paraphernalia. After further investigation is was discovered that Fossett had sold meth to two teens ages fifteen and sixteen.

On October 12th, 2021, the State and victims requested that Fossett receive the maximum sentence of forty-three and a half years. The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the hearing and sentenced Fossett to twenty years in the Department of Corrections which includes eight years of habitual time to be followed by five years of probation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, and Fossett was represented by criminal defense attorney, Frank Rio, of Portales.

