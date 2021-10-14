Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors

Man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors.
Man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors.(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Caleb Leslie
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Portales, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial Attorney, Andrea Reed, announced that on September 16, 2021, Dante Fossett of Portales, was convicted of trafficking a controlled substance , conspiracy to commit trafficking, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor ( 2 counts), Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is due to an incident in September of 2020 where the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Adult Probation and Parole Office went to Fossett’s home to do a routine home visit of a registered sex offender. Officers then located Methamphetamine, a fire arm, and drug paraphernalia. After further investigation is was discovered that Fossett had sold meth to two teens ages fifteen and sixteen.

On October 12th, 2021, the State and victims requested that Fossett receive the maximum sentence of forty-three and a half years. The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the hearing and sentenced Fossett to twenty years in the Department of Corrections which includes eight years of habitual time to be followed by five years of probation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, and Fossett was represented by criminal defense attorney, Frank Rio, of Portales.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
Jeremy David Spielbauer, 33, was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer/...
Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction
File graphic of an ambulance.
Man dead from motorcycle crash south of Tucumcari
Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr.
Amarillo man appears in court accused of having meth, fentanyl in home
Christopher Allen Sinclair
Man wanted by Randall County officials for assaulting elderly man

Latest News

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death
Sergeant Raquel Saunders
Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders
BBB to hold Shred Day on Saturday
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will host the Face Your Fear Animal Event this...
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to host Face Your Fear Animal Event