Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight

By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – The bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the interstate Thursday morning.

WSAZ said the traffic accident happened around 5 a.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

The country singer is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his 2021 Back in the Saddle tour.

Aldean kicked off his tour in August in Virginia Beach and wraps up at the end of October with back-to-back shows across Florida.

“Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years,” Aldean said in a news release posted on his website.

Most recently, the country singer announced his upcoming 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. Aldean plans to roll out 30 tracks, 20 new songs and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums.

According to his website, the first 15 songs are set to be released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the full release of his album slated for April 22, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
Jeremy David Spielbauer, 33, was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer/...
Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction
File graphic of an ambulance.
Man dead from motorcycle crash south of Tucumcari
Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr.
Amarillo man appears in court accused of having meth, fentanyl in home
Christopher Allen Sinclair
Man wanted by Randall County officials for assaulting elderly man

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Sergeant Raquel Saunders
Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
BBB to hold Shred Day on Saturday
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will host the Face Your Fear Animal Event this...
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to host Face Your Fear Animal Event