Game of the Week: Undefeated Childress and Friona look to takeover District 3-3A DII

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Our week eight Game of the Week features two of five undefeated teams in the Texas Panhandle. The Friona Chieftains (6-0, 2-0) and Childress Bobcats (6-0, 3-0) battle it out this Friday in arguably one of the toughest 3A districts in Texas.

The undefeated Friona Chieftains and Childress Bobcats help make District 3-3A DII one of the toughest districts in Texas, but it’s the Bobcats that have come out on top in this matchup in the past decade.

“Childress is very physical and they have a tradition rich program,” said Jimmy Arias, Friona football head coach. “We’re going to have to match their physicality in order to be in the game.”

“Preparing like any other week really,” said Lamont Nickleberry, Childress junior wide receiver and cornerback. “Doing what we do best and just focusing on what we can control and what we can’t.”

Friona’s offense is tough to stop. Between senior quarterback Bryan Chavira, and Jacob and Mario Bautista, the Chieftains tallied over 600 rushing yards last Friday against Tulia.

“One gets the ball and they’re going to try to get more yards than the other,” said Chavira. “That helps the team a lot because they’re always trying full effort, never give up and they’re just tough.”

“I feel like it’s gotten more solid, especially moving my brother up,” said Jacob Bautista, Friona senor running back and strong safety. “It’s been three weapons and we don’t know who is going to get the ball and we’re always fighting to get it.”

Childress’ versatile offense is commanded by senior quarterback Collin Bishop, and he’s got many weapons to deliver the ball too. The Bobcats will be tested against Friona’s quick secondary.

“Coach Arias does a fantastic job,” said Jason Sims, Childress football head coach. “They have fearless football players, a lot of speed, and a big offensive line. They’re a dangerous football team.”

“Friona, they bring a lot to the table,” said Collin Bishop, Childress senior quarterback. “They’re a really physical team. They hit hard. It’s going to be a really physical battle.”

The Bobcats and Chieftains have averaged over 50 points per game this season, expect a battle in Friona this Friday.

“We’re in the toughest district in the state of Texas,” said Arias. “This next three-game streak (Childress, Canadian and Spearman) that we got is going to be tough. It’s going to be real tough. It will be just like a playoff run, so we’ve got to be ready.”

Childress and Friona kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m. at Chieftain Stadium in Friona.

