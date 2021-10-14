Viewers Choice Awards
Expecting a cooldown

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
After seeing sunny skies, and pleasant temperatures post-Tuesday severe weather, this looks to be the trend we’ll settle in for the remainder of the forecast. For the rest of our Thursday, winds will shift out of the north ahead of an incoming cold front, which will drop us into the 30s-40s overnight tonight, then we’ll only warm up to 60 or so Friday with breezy conditions. This sets the stage for what could be the first freeze of the season in the western counties, as they’re currently under a freeze-watch Saturday morning!

