Advertisement

Cold front moving in

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon will vary due to a cold front pushing through the region early this afternoon. Our northern and northwestern areas will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The central and southeastern areas will be warmer into the upper 70s and low 80s. Everyone will see mostly sunny skies with a SW wind becoming a northerly wind this evening at 5-15mph. Lows tonight will fall into the 30s and low 40s with mostly clear skies and a northerly breeze at 5-15mph. Patchy fog may develop during the early morning hours of Friday.

Here is a look at the forecast for today:

Forecast highs for your Thursday
Forecast highs for your Thursday(KFDA)

Have a great day everyone! Remember, we are one day closer to Friday!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

