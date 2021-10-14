Cold front moving in

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon will vary due to a cold front pushing through the region early this afternoon. Our northern and northwestern areas will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The central and southeastern areas will be warmer into the upper 70s and low 80s. Everyone will see mostly sunny skies with a SW wind becoming a northerly wind this evening at 5-15mph. Lows tonight will fall into the 30s and low 40s with mostly clear skies and a northerly breeze at 5-15mph. Patchy fog may develop during the early morning hours of Friday.

Forecast highs for your Thursday

