AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau of Amarillo will host a public shred day on Saturday.

Community members utilize the event to destroy unneeded documents containing social security cards, bank information and credit card offers.

The event will be 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 3501 Soncy Road.

