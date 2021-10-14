Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo(Potter County Detention Center)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have obtained a murder warrant in the shooting death of Laura Ashely on September 6.

Officials said 18-year-old David Lee Winfield, currently in Potter County jail on four counts of aggravated assault, will have murder added to his charges.

Winfield is accused of four shootings in the Eastridge area on September 6, in addition to this new charge.

On the night of the shootings, officers found 62-year-old Laura Etta Ashley dead in her vehicle after being shot while driving eastbound on NW 15th Avenue.

