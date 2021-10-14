Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department announced the passing of Sergeant Raquel Saunders today.

Saunders died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19, according to APD.

Sergeant Saunders worked for APD for 23 years, most recently serving as a detective in the Domestic Violence Investigation Unit.

APD said Saunders was a mother of four and two of her children work in law enforcement. Her son is a Potter County Deputy and her daughter is an APD officer.

“She will be greatly missed,” wrote APD. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. The Department asks for privacy for the family in this time of loss.”

Funeral services are pending.

