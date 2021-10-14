Amarillo Neighborhood Police Unit improve how they serve communities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hugo Blanco has been an officer with the Amarillo Police Department for nine years.

He is a neighborhood patrol officer in Eastridge, but he doesn’t do his work in a car.

He does it on a bike to truly make a difference in the community.

“We can follow up on some of the crimes that happen a little more effectively,” said Officer Blanco. “We can do some proactive enforcement of certain crimes.”

Being proactive is Blanco’s responsibility in the area, and he is a trainer helping seven officers in his community learn how to be effective on two wheels instead of four.

They rode 86 miles in a week going though patrol procedures, learning slow riding skills, and how to overcome obstacles.

Once finishing this training at the end of September, they were certified by the International Police Mountain Bike Association.

Sergeant Wes Brown of the Neighborhood Patrol Unit shared this certification helps his team connect more with the community

“The bike provides a lot of opportunities, it kind of breaks down that barrier of the patrol car,” said Sergeant Brown. “You know officers out on a bicycle are more approachable who are also able to get out and go places that police cars are not able to be utilized for special events or assignments.”

The benefit of officers going through this program is being able to directly interact with families and their children not having the separation of a car door.

“Occasionally we’ll get asked by kids ‘Hey do a wheelie’ and we try to do it,” said Blanco. “For them it’s amazing that we’re out here on bikes.”

Their next class will be held in the spring.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.