Amarillo Crime Stoppers wins 2020 Productivity Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers have won awards Tuesday at the Texas Crime Stoppers conference for their achievements in recovering money and clearing cases.

Corporal Scott Welling was also named the 2021 Crime Stoppers coordinator of the year at the event.

Amarillo police say it is a tremendous honor and shows a desire to help keep Amarillo safe.

