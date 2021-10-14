Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Crime Stoppers wins 2020 Productivity Award

Amarillo Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years
Amarillo Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers have won awards Tuesday at the Texas Crime Stoppers conference for their achievements in recovering money and clearing cases.

Corporal Scott Welling was also named the 2021 Crime Stoppers coordinator of the year at the event.

Amarillo police say it is a tremendous honor and shows a desire to help keep Amarillo safe.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
File graphic of an ambulance.
Man dead from motorcycle crash south of Tucumcari
Jeremy David Spielbauer, 33, was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer/...
Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction
Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr.
Amarillo man appears in court accused of having meth, fentanyl in home
Christopher Allen Sinclair
Man wanted by Randall County officials for assaulting elderly man

Latest News

The Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation and COVID-19 vaccines.
Amarillo City Transit providing free rides and free COVID-19 vaccines
Randall County Sheriff's Office 5k Run / Walk
Randall County Sheriff’s Office hosting 2021 Fun Run this Saturday
Man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors.
Man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death