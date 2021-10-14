Amarillo City Transit providing free rides and free COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation and COVID-19 vaccines.

Amarillo City Transit will host the Amarillo Public Health Department COVID -19 vaccination clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 16, in the ACT Bus Barn at 801 S.E. 23rd Ave.

The Transit Bus Barn is in the City Service Center at the corner of Olive Street and S.E. 23rd Ave.

ACT is providing free door-to-door transportation. Those needing a ride to the vaccination clinic can call (806) 378-6844 to schedule a ride.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.