48th Annual Peanut Valley festival happening this weekend

The 48th Annual Peanut Valley craft & music festival is happening this weekend in Portales.
The 48th Annual Peanut Valley craft & music festival is happening this weekend in Portales.(Portales Chamber of Commerce)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The 48th Annual Peanut Valley craft & music festival is happening this weekend in Portales.

The event is scheduled for October 16 and 17 at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds.

The festival opens at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday with events lasting until the evening.

There will be live music and dancers, kids activities, a health fair, selfie station and more.

To view the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

