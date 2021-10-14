48th Annual Peanut Valley festival happening this weekend

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The 48th Annual Peanut Valley craft & music festival is happening this weekend in Portales.

The event is scheduled for October 16 and 17 at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds.

The festival opens at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday with events lasting until the evening.

There will be live music and dancers, kids activities, a health fair, selfie station and more.

