3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers On The Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread are honoring three teachers from the Amarillo area as part of the Teachers On The Rise program.

The winners are Katy Escobedo of George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy, Shanna Swicegood at Bonham Middle School and Tammi Lewis of Clarendon High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous start to this year’s Teachers On The Rise program,” said program director Shane Sumrow. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on what teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher, click here.

