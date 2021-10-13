Viewers Choice Awards
Wednesday Forecast: Clearing out and cooler

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a busy Tuesday evening of severe weather across the viewing area, we are going to see clearing skies for our Wednesday along with high temperatures 5-15 degrees cooler. Our winds this afternoon will be much calmer than yesterday and will be from the SW at 5-15mph. Highs this afternoon will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

Here is a look at the forecast for today:

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)

Another cold front will be pushing in tomorrow night brining much cooler air with it. We’ll see highs in the 60s for Friday with lows dipping down into the low-to-mid 30s for Saturday morning! We may see several locations reaching the freezing mark. We may also see some frost developing, so if you have sensitive plants, you’ll want to stay updated!

