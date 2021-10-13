Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Seventh Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Jeremy Spielbauer for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer.

In a news release, Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said the Court denied his final appellate issue involving a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.

The Court concluded that Spielbauer did not have a “Sixth Amendment right to counsel, much less the right to effective representation” because he was not truthful with his counsel about his involvement in the murder and, additionally, he was not a suspect or formally charged with the murder of Robin Spielbauer at the time he submitted to three interviews with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office during the early stages of the investigation.

In January of 2020, the Seventh Court of Appeals initially reversed his conviction after they ruled the judge abused their discretion by not allowing his defense attorney to challenge some members of the jury pool.

However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals concluded in May that the trial judge did not commit error during jury selection. The Court reinstated the conviction pending the Seventh Court of Appeal’s review of ineffective assistance of counsel.

His ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer, was found dead in a ditch off Helium Road. Katie Phipps, who was in jail for more than a year, was initially arrested for the murder. Those charges were later dropped.

Spielbauer was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison with a $10,000 fine.

