Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall Raiders are back home for first time in five weeks, hosting Plainview Friday

Raiders and Bulldogs kickoff at Happy State Bank Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders (4-2, 1-0) and Plainview Bulldogs (1-5, 0-1) square off for a battle at Happy State Bank Stadium in week eight of Texas high school football. The Raiders are back at home for the first time in five weeks.

Randall is riding a two-game winning streak over Dumas and Wichita Falls, and now they’re set to host a struggling Plainview team that’s looking for its second win this season.

”That’s always a danger when you look at just the record. But, luckily our team has watched some video and they know offensively they are tough to stop. They do a lot of good things, playing well I think, on the offensive side of the ball,” said Gaylon Selman, Randall football head coach. “So, you know, watching video helps that. These guys, they can play you know. We have to be ready and if not they can sneak up on you for sure.”

Randall’s identity starts with the o-line and quarterback Braxton Burd. The Raiders offense is averaging 29 points per game, while Plainview is allowing nearly 40 points per outing. The Raiders know the Bulldog’s record is just a number, and will have to prepare for a fight.

“It’s definitely great to start off 1-0 but, you can only celebrate 2-0 for a little bit and you have to be on to the next game, and 2-0 is always better than 1-0,” said Kolby Marting, Randall senior tight end.

The Raiders and Bulldogs kickoff at Happy State Bank Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Catch the livestream on newschannel10.com or TPSN.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck
First Alert weather tomorrow
First Alert Day: Severe storms this evening
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms continue
Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible...
$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Amarillo High senior outside hitter Currie Marusak broke the program record for most kills in a...
Marusak breaks Amarillo High single-season kill record
VIDEO: Marusak breaks Amarillo High single-season kill record
The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Tascosa vs Randall volleyball...
Stream the Tascosa vs Randall volleyball game here
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is thankful for all of the...
Highland Park senior Nevaeh Rodriguez named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week