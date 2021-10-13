Randall Raiders are back home for first time in five weeks, hosting Plainview Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders (4-2, 1-0) and Plainview Bulldogs (1-5, 0-1) square off for a battle at Happy State Bank Stadium in week eight of Texas high school football. The Raiders are back at home for the first time in five weeks.

Randall is riding a two-game winning streak over Dumas and Wichita Falls, and now they’re set to host a struggling Plainview team that’s looking for its second win this season.

”That’s always a danger when you look at just the record. But, luckily our team has watched some video and they know offensively they are tough to stop. They do a lot of good things, playing well I think, on the offensive side of the ball,” said Gaylon Selman, Randall football head coach. “So, you know, watching video helps that. These guys, they can play you know. We have to be ready and if not they can sneak up on you for sure.”

Randall’s identity starts with the o-line and quarterback Braxton Burd. The Raiders offense is averaging 29 points per game, while Plainview is allowing nearly 40 points per outing. The Raiders know the Bulldog’s record is just a number, and will have to prepare for a fight.

“It’s definitely great to start off 1-0 but, you can only celebrate 2-0 for a little bit and you have to be on to the next game, and 2-0 is always better than 1-0,” said Kolby Marting, Randall senior tight end.

The Raiders and Bulldogs kickoff at Happy State Bank Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Catch the livestream on newschannel10.com or TPSN.

