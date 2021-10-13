Viewers Choice Awards
Marusak breaks Amarillo High single-season kill record

Broke Emerson Solano’s record at 559
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior outside hitter Currie Marusak broke the program record for most kills in a single-season that was last set in 2016 by Emerson Solano. Marusak tallied kill 560 against Palo Duro on Tuesday on her third attack of the game.

”A lot of it has to do with the team effort. Everybody is always hyping each other up,” said Marusak. “Of course I have my setter who got me the balls and helped me accomplish this goal, and I’m super excited because I beat Emerson Solano’s record and she’s one of my role models.”

Amarillo High topped Palo Duro Tuesday night in three sets 25-10, 25-8 and 25-6. The senior outside hitter tallied 10 kills.

Marusak is a verbal commit to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders volleyball team, following in her role model Solano’s footsteps.

