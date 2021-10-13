Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony injury charge
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for felony injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to injure.
The man was identified as Christopher Allen Sinclair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
