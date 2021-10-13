Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony injury charge

Christopher Allen Sinclair
Christopher Allen Sinclair(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for felony injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to injure.

The man was identified as Christopher Allen Sinclair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Christopher Allen Sinclair He is wanted For Wanted For Felony: Injury...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms continue
Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible...
$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A Portales woman has died and two other people are injured after a crash south of Portales.
Portales woman dead, 2 others injured after crash south of Portales

Latest News

The fifth installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series was held tonight...
‘Shootings and our homicides this year are higher’: City leaders and Amarillo police discuss crime in Amarillo
As the upcoming election approaches, Clovis voters will be considering how to spend the...
Big item on the ballot that will decide how to use the City of Clovis’ economic development funding
KFDA News at Six
Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation working on downtown mural project
Clovis police has released the identity of the man who was murdered on Sunday morning.
Clovis police identify Sunday morning homicide victim