Man dead from motorcycle crash south of Tucumcari

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has died from a motorcycle crash on NM State Road 209 at around milepost 80 south of Tucumcari.

According to officials, on October 9, at around 12:30 p.m. police were called to a single motorcycle crash on NM State Road 209 near south of Tucumcari.

63-year-old Michael Jay Hair was traveling north on NM Road 209 on a motorcycle, when a gust of wind was believed to have caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

Hair crashed in the dirt shoulder and was ejected.

He sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Windy conditions are believed to have been a factor in this crash.

Officials say Hair was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

