Junior League of Amarillo hosting Best of Texas 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Junior League of Amarillo is hosting the 31st Annual Best of Texas 2021 on Friday, October 15.

The event is happening at 8:00 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building and is one of the longest running and premier country music fundraisers in Amarillo.

The headliner for this event is country music duo LOCASH.

“We are so excited for Best of Texas this year! It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together, have tons of fun, and give back to our community. Whether you purchase a ticket, participate in our live or silent auction, or get your pals together for some friendly competition playing Bottle Bash, you are supporting local nonprofits right here in our backyard. Be a part of positive and lasting change in our community, and let’s have some fun doing it!” Co Chair, Caylar Harper said.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, raffle and games. There will be food trucks, drinks and additional entertainment provided by Lindsay Lane and Ed Montoya.

VIP entry starts at 6:00 p.m. and general admission starts at 8:00 p.m.

To purchase a ticket or table sponsorship, click here.

