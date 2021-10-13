Guymon police seeking info of vehicle involved in hazardous material incident

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon police are looking for information regarding a vehicle to a hazardous material incident.

According to officials, at around 8:10 a.m. a vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 64 this morning.

Id you have any information regarding this incident, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-2636 or Guymon Fire Department at (580) 338-5536.

This vehicle and driver are being sought for information pertaining to a Hazardous Materials incident. It was last seen... Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

