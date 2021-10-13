Guymon police seeking info of vehicle involved in hazardous material incident
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon police are looking for information regarding a vehicle to a hazardous material incident.
According to officials, at around 8:10 a.m. a vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 64 this morning.
Id you have any information regarding this incident, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-2636 or Guymon Fire Department at (580) 338-5536.
