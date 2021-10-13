Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Guymon police seeking info of vehicle involved in hazardous material incident

Guymon police
Guymon police(gpd)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon police are looking for information regarding a vehicle to a hazardous material incident.

According to officials, at around 8:10 a.m. a vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 64 this morning.

Id you have any information regarding this incident, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-2636 or Guymon Fire Department at (580) 338-5536.

This vehicle and driver are being sought for information pertaining to a Hazardous Materials incident. It was last seen...

Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck
Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms continue
Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible...
$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case
A Portales woman has died and two other people are injured after a crash south of Portales.
Portales woman dead, 2 others injured after crash south of Portales

Latest News

The Clovis Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last contacted on October 7.
Clovis police looking for a missing man
Sylvia Cooksey, found safe (Source: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing elderly woman with dementia reunited with her family
kfda
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store