Doppler Dave Expects Classic Fall Weather
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Skies have cleared as our latest potent storm system tracks away from our area and quiet fall weather is returning. Winds will diminish tonight and temperatures will sharply fall to near 40 by morning. After a rather chilly fall morning, tomorrow will turn out nicely with less wind and highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front, this one dry, will sweep in by Friday with cool air and possibly lows in the 30s by Saturday.