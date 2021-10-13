Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia

Sylvia Cooksey, missing from 2104 Pittsburg in Amarillo (Source: APD)
Sylvia Cooksey, missing from 2104 Pittsburg in Amarillo (Source: APD)(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Sylvia Cooksey is missing from 2104 Pittsburg and was last seen about 12:30 p.m. by a neighbor.

She is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 144 pounds. She wears a gray wig and has hazel eyes with purple glasses.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a red stripe on the side, gray pants and camouflage shoes.

Police say she may go to the area of 27th and South Osage.

If you see her, call the AECC dispatch at (806) 378-3038.

Amarillo PD needs your help locating an elderly woman with dementia. She is Sylvia Cooksey and is missing from 2104...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

