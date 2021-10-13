Amarillo man appears in court accused of having meth, fentanyl in home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr. appeared in court yesterday after officials said a narcotic search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in his home.

According to court documents, the warrant was executed at a home at 1962 S. Seminole Street on October 7.

Chavez Jr. was located inside the home during the search and officials found one kilogram of powder cocaine, three kilograms of crystal meth, M-30 Fentanyl pills, US currency, a Smith and Wesson auto handgun and “evidence of methamphetamine distribution.”

Chavez Jr. admitted to dealing meth and cocaine, according to court documents.

He also admitted to possession of drugs located inside the home.

Documents said he admitted to dealing between 10 to 15 pounds of meth since October 2020.

According to street value estimates, the drugs seized from the home were worth $375,000.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.