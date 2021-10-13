Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo man appears in court accused of having meth, fentanyl in home

Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr.
Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr.(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr. appeared in court yesterday after officials said a narcotic search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in his home.

According to court documents, the warrant was executed at a home at 1962 S. Seminole Street on October 7.

Chavez Jr. was located inside the home during the search and officials found one kilogram of powder cocaine, three kilograms of crystal meth, M-30 Fentanyl pills, US currency, a Smith and Wesson auto handgun and “evidence of methamphetamine distribution.”

Chavez Jr. admitted to dealing meth and cocaine, according to court documents.

He also admitted to possession of drugs located inside the home.

Documents said he admitted to dealing between 10 to 15 pounds of meth since October 2020.

According to street value estimates, the drugs seized from the home were worth $375,000.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms continue
Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible...
$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case
A Portales woman has died and two other people are injured after a crash south of Portales.
Portales woman dead, 2 others injured after crash south of Portales
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Jeremy David Spielbauer, 33, was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer/...
Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction
The Canyon Chamber Chowdown barbecue cook-off is happening this Friday, October 15.
Canyon Chamber Chowdown barbecue cook-off happening this weekend
Best of Texas 2021
Junior League of Amarillo hosting Best of Texas 2021
KFDA
VIDEO: Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony injury charge