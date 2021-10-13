Viewers Choice Awards
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store

Surveillance Footage(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said four teens were arrested after an armed robbery at a convenience store yesterday.

Officers were sent at 8:42 p.m. to Grand Discount at 1619 N. Grand on reports of an aggravated robbery.

Witnesses said four masked suspects entered the store carrying guns and took an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Later that evening, officers were sitting near the intersection of NE 9th Avenue and Garfield Street when a grey four-door vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The officers observed four to five gunshots come from inside the vehicle and turned their emergency lights on to stop the vehicle.

The driver led officers on a short pursuit before stopping in the 700 block of N. Garfield Street and running from the vehicle.

Officers set up a perimeter and additional officers, as well as two K9s, were sent to the scene.

One suspect was located by a K9 and taken into custody. Officials said the suspect was treated for minor injuries.

The other three suspects were located at an an apartment in the same area and came out without incident.

Officers were given consent to search the apartment and found two stolen guns and a hand grenade inside.

The APD bomb team took possession of the grenade.

Police also found numerous stolen items inside the apartment.

APD said evidence at the scene and witness information helped them identify the suspects.

Two 15-year-old suspects and a 16-year-old suspect were arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for aggravated robbery.

Raul Ogaz, 17 years old, was also arressted and booked in the Potter County Jail for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm in a municipality and evading detention in a vehicle.

The case remains under investigation by the Violent Crimes Squad.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

