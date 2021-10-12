Xcel Energy: New smart meters expected in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is notifying customers in Texas of the company’s regulatory filing and plans to invest in grid modernization, including advanced metering technology.

The company said these advanced meters will allow customer to have more data to manage energy usage and keep bills low.

Xcel’s notice to customers is required by the Public Utility Commission of Texas as part of the filing process, and the approval process could take several months.

New metering technology is not expected to be installed until 2023.

Xcel said advanced meters, or smart meters, are common elsewhere in Texas.

