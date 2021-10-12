TTUHSC to host free cancer screenings at clinical events in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Breast Cancer or Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo is partnering with rural health care agencies in the area to offer free on-site pap exams and schedule free mammograms for at-risk patients.

The first clinical event, “Fight Cancer Like a Lady,” is scheduled for October 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Pampa Regional Medical Center located at 3023 Perryton Parkway. Patients are asked to use the north entrance.

The second clinical event, “Her Health Matters,” is scheduled for October 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Well Health Center located at 200 Palo Duro in Cactus.

At the events, patients can receive no-cost on-site pap exams, women’s wellness information and representatives will schedule free mammograms for patients.

Services will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients will be asked to socially distance and wear a mask.

