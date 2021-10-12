Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

TTUHSC to host free cancer screenings at clinical events in October

The Breast Cancer or Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo is...
The Breast Cancer or Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo is partnering with rural health care agencies in the area to offer free on-site pap exams and schedule free mammograms for at-risk patients.(TTUHSC)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Breast Cancer or Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo is partnering with rural health care agencies in the area to offer free on-site pap exams and schedule free mammograms for at-risk patients.

The first clinical event, “Fight Cancer Like a Lady,” is scheduled for October 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Pampa Regional Medical Center located at 3023 Perryton Parkway. Patients are asked to use the north entrance.

The second clinical event, “Her Health Matters,” is scheduled for October 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Well Health Center located at 200 Palo Duro in Cactus.

At the events, patients can receive no-cost on-site pap exams, women’s wellness information and representatives will schedule free mammograms for patients.

Services will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients will be asked to socially distance and wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather tomorrow
First Alert Day: Severe storms this evening
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms tonight
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible...
$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case
Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck
Center City of Amarillo is cancelling tonight’s Jazztober event due to thunderstorms in the...
Jazztober canceled for tonight due to weather forecast
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy: New smart meters expected in 2023