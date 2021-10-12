Portales woman dead, 2 others injured after crash south of Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales woman has died and two other people are injured after a crash south of Portales.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on October 8 at the intersection of NM State Road 206 and Roosevelt County Road 8.

New Mexico State Police say a Ford F-250 pulling a gooseneck trailer was driving east on Roosevelt County Road 8.

As the truck was crossing the intersection, a Ford Escape traveling north on NM State Road 206 collided with the rear end of the trailer.

A passenger in the Ford Escape, 20-year-old Wendy Marquez-Martinez of Portales, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both seriously injured.

The driver was airlifted from the scene and the passenger taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The occupants of the truck were not injured.

