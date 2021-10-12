$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case

ADRIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible for killing five pronghorn between Friday, Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 26.

According to a release, the bodies were discovered one mile north of I- 40, just east of Adrian and the remains were dumped on a private land with the skull and horns missing.

“This is a considerably egregious crime, not just in the manner in which it was committed but also due to the significance of the animal that was harmed,” said Oldham County Game Warden Wesley Driskill, who is overseeing the investigation. “The pronghorn is one of the few big game species native to our state. Its habitat is limited to west Texas and the panhandle which is why their hunting season is shorter than most and hunting permits are highly regulated. A crime of this magnitude impacts everyone working to conserve pronghorn for future generations.”

The Texas Game Wardens believe this was an act of irresponsible trophy hunting.

The Game Wardens are asking for any information about these individuals, to call Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-792-4263.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible will be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

