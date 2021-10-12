Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

$1,000 reward offered for information in pronghorn poaching case

Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible...
Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible for killing five pronghorn between Friday, Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 26. Source: KFDA
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Game Wardens are asking the public to help identify the individuals who are responsible for killing five pronghorn between Friday, Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 26.

According to a release, the bodies were discovered one mile north of I- 40, just east of Adrian and the remains were dumped on a private land with the skull and horns missing.

“This is a considerably egregious crime, not just in the manner in which it was committed but also due to the significance of the animal that was harmed,” said Oldham County Game Warden Wesley Driskill, who is overseeing the investigation. “The pronghorn is one of the few big game species native to our state. Its habitat is limited to west Texas and the panhandle which is why their hunting season is shorter than most and hunting permits are highly regulated. A crime of this magnitude impacts everyone working to conserve pronghorn for future generations.”

The Texas Game Wardens believe this was an act of irresponsible trophy hunting.

The Game Wardens are asking for any information about these individuals, to call Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-792-4263.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible will be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather tomorrow
First Alert Day: Severe storms this evening
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms tonight
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

The Breast Cancer or Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo is...
TTUHSC to host free cancer screenings at clinical events in October
Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck
Center City of Amarillo is cancelling tonight’s Jazztober event due to thunderstorms in the...
Jazztober canceled for tonight due to weather forecast
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy: New smart meters expected in 2023