Jazztober canceled for tonight due to weather forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo is cancelling tonight’s Jazztober event due to thunderstorms in the forecast.

The next Jazztober will be on October 19 featuring the Sean Vokes Trio.

Jazztober is a free jazz concert series held every Tuesday night in October at the Historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk St. in historic downtown.

Center City invites the community to bring their lawn chairs, kids, dogs and food to enjoy free live music during the fall evenings.

