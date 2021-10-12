Highland Park senior Nevaeh Rodriguez named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is thankful for all of the leadership opportunities her 3A high school provides. Meet Highland Park’s Nevaeh Bougher Rodriguez.

If you haven’t made it out to Highland Park, Nevaeh Rodriguez is arguably one of the best hitters in the Texas Panhandle.

“She buys into the weight room,” said Matt Taylor, Highland Park volleyball head coach. “She works hard in there. Does a lot of plyometrics to get her vertical up because she isn’t the tallest, and that allows her to do a lot of things at the net.”

“I just love playing volleyball. Like when I get that kill I don’t get too hyped personally unless we win,” said Rodriguez. “Like when we beat Canyon that was like, but I try to stay modest I guess.”

The senior averages 12.3 kills, 8.3 digs and 2.5 aces per game. In the classroom she holds a 4.1 GPA, ranks sixth in her class and is involved in numerous organizations including President of National Honor Society and Student Council V.P.

“I always want to be a better leader and help people become better leaders and not so much like a follower,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is dedicated to helping others, but family is the reason why she wants to study to become a speech therapist.

“My grandma had a stroke a couple years ago. She just passed away like a week ago,” said Rodriguez. “She had a stroke and she lost feeling in all the right side of her body and she couldn’t talk. I’ve always wanted to be a speech therapist ever since then.”

Rodriguez sets her goals high. She’s looking to send Highland Park back to the State Championship for the first time since 2018.

“I love this school,” said Rodriguez. “I think this school is a great opportunity to be involved in a lot of stuff, and I think it’s a great opportunity to be involved in sports and just well-rounded.”

Congratulations to Nevaeh Rodriguez on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.