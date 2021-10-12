Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

First Alert Day: Severe storms this evening

Eastern 1/2 of the region will see heavy thunderstorms tonight
By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a beautiful Monday, our attention here in the weather center has quickly turned to severe weather preparations. A First Alert has been issued for the chance of higher-end severe storms this evening into the early overnight hours.

High’s this afternoon will vary as a cold front will be tracking in from the west. The northwest part of the area will be cooler into the 70s, while the central and eastern parts of the panhandles will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30mph with gusts over 35.

Storms are expected to develop in the central parts of the panhandle between 6-9pm from a line from Elkhart, Ks to near Dimmit, Tx. Storms will be moving east, and as they do will quickly become severe. The areas with the highest severe weather threat are the eastern 1-3 of the panhandle, but everyone in the eastern 1/2 needs to be on guard and have severe weather alerts on.

Here is a look at the Storm Prediction Center’s Outlook for today:

Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight(SPC, KFDA)

All severe weather hazards are possible this evening... Large hail of golfball size to baseball size and damaging winds of 70-80mph are the main concerns, but a few tornadoes are also possible.

Download our free KFDA Weather app in the App store and Google play to stay up to date! Keep it on News Channel 10 this evening!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather tomorrow
First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Jury decides Bart Reagor personally owes more than $53 million to Ford Motor Credit. (May, 2021)
Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday in Amarillo

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects Heavy Storms For Part Of The Area
First Alert weather tomorrow
First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow
weather
VIDEO: First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow
WEATHER
VIDEO: First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow