First Alert Day: Severe storms this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a beautiful Monday, our attention here in the weather center has quickly turned to severe weather preparations. A First Alert has been issued for the chance of higher-end severe storms this evening into the early overnight hours.

High’s this afternoon will vary as a cold front will be tracking in from the west. The northwest part of the area will be cooler into the 70s, while the central and eastern parts of the panhandles will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30mph with gusts over 35.

Storms are expected to develop in the central parts of the panhandle between 6-9pm from a line from Elkhart, Ks to near Dimmit, Tx. Storms will be moving east, and as they do will quickly become severe. The areas with the highest severe weather threat are the eastern 1-3 of the panhandle, but everyone in the eastern 1/2 needs to be on guard and have severe weather alerts on.

Here is a look at the Storm Prediction Center’s Outlook for today:

Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight (SPC, KFDA)

All severe weather hazards are possible this evening... Large hail of golfball size to baseball size and damaging winds of 70-80mph are the main concerns, but a few tornadoes are also possible.

