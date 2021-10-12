Viewers Choice Awards
Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation working on downtown mural project

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation spent over a year planning this mural near their busiest intersection, highways 385 and 86.

It was approved by the Dimmitt city council costing $20,000 and mural artist, Alfonso Garcia, shared that it’s already getting attention.

“I had a couple out of Arizona stop by and take pictures of it and I thought that was pretty cool and I’m not even finished,” said Garcia.

It’s the city’s first mural being painted in nearly 40 years.

The Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation hopes that the attention from people passing by will cause some to stay in the area.

“The mural will bring some business to town because it is generating excitement, we haven’t had in a long time here in Dimmitt.” said Matt GFeller, chairperson for the Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation. “The downtown is kind of slow, but it is coming back fast.”

The funds came from sales tax revenue the Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation collected over time and they plan on adding a selfie spot near the mural for visitors to enjoy.

Their next project is adding street lights downtown.

The mural is expected to be finished by the end of the month and the Dimmitt Economic Development Corporation shared that they’re preparing to accept donations for upcoming projects.

To find out how you can donate, contact the Dimmitt City Manager by going to their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

