Clovis police identify Sunday morning homicide victim

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have released the identity of the man who was killed on Sunday morning.

On Sunday October 10, at about 10:40 a.m. the Clovis Police Department received a call near El Camino for a injured person with gunshot wounds.

The Clovis Police Department found 28-year-old Ivan Luevano with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area.

Luevano was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died of his injuries shortly after arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.