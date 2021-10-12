Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Highway 60 this morning.

Canyon police were called at 5:40 a.m. to Highway 60 near 1st Street on reports of a major crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found 19-year-old Karina Nichole Ayala dead.

Ayala was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and was travelling east on Highway 60.

The driver of the semi-truck was west on Highway 60, turning left crossing eastbound Highway 60 proper.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather tomorrow
First Alert Day: Severe storms this evening
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Storm Prediction Center outlook for tonight
FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe thunderstorms tonight
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

Center City of Amarillo is cancelling tonight’s Jazztober event due to thunderstorms in the...
Jazztober canceled for tonight due to weather forecast
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy: New smart meters expected in 2023
The Poet's Corner
Texas Poet Laureate to headline reading of works by Jenny Lind Porter
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts