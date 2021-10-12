Canyon police: Woman killed in collision with semi-truck

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Highway 60 this morning.

Canyon police were called at 5:40 a.m. to Highway 60 near 1st Street on reports of a major crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found 19-year-old Karina Nichole Ayala dead.

Ayala was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and was travelling east on Highway 60.

The driver of the semi-truck was west on Highway 60, turning left crossing eastbound Highway 60 proper.

