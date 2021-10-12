Amarillo City Council members vote on distribution of nearly $20 million in COVID-19 recovery funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council members voted today for an outline on how to spend almost $20 million in COVID-19 recovery funds within tight federal guidelines.

As the city’s projects become more final, council members will approve them.

Broad categories of spending include $11 million to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, starting a program to provide broadband access, renovating parks in underserved areas, first responder training and equipment and helping the senior citizens association renovate a meeting place with ventilation and a commercial kitchen.

