Amarillo City Council members vote on distribution of nearly $20 million in COVID-19 recovery funds
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council members voted today for an outline on how to spend almost $20 million in COVID-19 recovery funds within tight federal guidelines.
As the city’s projects become more final, council members will approve them.
Broad categories of spending include $11 million to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, starting a program to provide broadband access, renovating parks in underserved areas, first responder training and equipment and helping the senior citizens association renovate a meeting place with ventilation and a commercial kitchen.
