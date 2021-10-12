AFD: Fire at Hayden Street duplex ruled accidental

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department said a fire they responded to Monday was ruled accidental, and started on a mattress in a back bedroom.

Crews responded about 5:00 p.m. to a duplex at 1406 Hayden Street on reports of a fire.

Light smoke was coming from the building, and crews found a mattress smoldering in a back bedroom.

AFD said due to the door being closed, the fire had smothered itself out.

Crews searched the rest of the duplex to ensure no other fires were occurring.

There were no injuries and the fire was ruled accidental.

