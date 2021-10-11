Monday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday we saw overcast skies with widespread rain, a few thunderstorms, and much cooler temperatures. For your Monday, you can expect lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures! High’s this afternoon will reach the mid 70s with a slight breeze from the south at 5-15mph.

Tuesday, a cold front will push in bringing the eastern 1/3 of the region a chance at strong to severe storms during the late evening hours. There is still some uncertainty in this forecast, so make sure you keep checking back!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.