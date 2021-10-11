Viewers Choice Awards
Monday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

Forecast highs today
Forecast highs today(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday we saw overcast skies with widespread rain, a few thunderstorms, and much cooler temperatures. For your Monday, you can expect lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures! High’s this afternoon will reach the mid 70s with a slight breeze from the south at 5-15mph.

Tuesday, a cold front will push in bringing the eastern 1/3 of the region a chance at strong to severe storms during the late evening hours. There is still some uncertainty in this forecast, so make sure you keep checking back!

