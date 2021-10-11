League of Women Voters starting to distribute their guide for November 2 elections day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters of Amarillo are preparing for early voting locations for the upcoming November 2, election day.

Below are the following United Stores available for register:

Market Street 26th and Georgia 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Gem Lake Road & Amarillo Blvd 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

45th and Bell 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Amigos I-40E 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Women’s March in Ell wood Park at 11:00 a.m.

The upcoming November 2 elections will include eight proposed constitutional amendments and a proposed City of Amarillo tax rate increase.

The various deadlines for voting in the upcoming elections:

October 18, early voting begins.

October 22, last day to apply for a ballot by mail.

November 2, election day.

