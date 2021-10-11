Viewers Choice Awards
League of Women Voters starting to distribute their guide for November 2 elections day

Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide...
Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide for the November 3 General Election to numerous locations in Amarillo and Canyon.(WAFF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters of Amarillo are preparing for early voting locations for the upcoming November 2, election day.

Below are the following United Stores available for register:

  • Market Street 26th and Georgia 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Gem Lake Road & Amarillo Blvd 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • 45th and Bell 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Amigos I-40E 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Women’s March in Ell wood Park at 11:00 a.m.

The upcoming November 2 elections will include eight proposed constitutional amendments and a proposed City of Amarillo tax rate increase.

The various deadlines for voting in the upcoming elections:

  • October 18, early voting begins.
  • October 22, last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
  • November 2, election day.

