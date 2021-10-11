League of Women Voters starting to distribute their guide for November 2 elections day
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters of Amarillo are preparing for early voting locations for the upcoming November 2, election day.
Below are the following United Stores available for register:
- Market Street 26th and Georgia 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Gem Lake Road & Amarillo Blvd 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 45th and Bell 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Amigos I-40E 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Women’s March in Ell wood Park at 11:00 a.m.
The upcoming November 2 elections will include eight proposed constitutional amendments and a proposed City of Amarillo tax rate increase.
The various deadlines for voting in the upcoming elections:
- October 18, early voting begins.
- October 22, last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
- November 2, election day.
