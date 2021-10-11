Girls high school basketball players gain exposure at West Texas Top 120 event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Basketball season is near and several girls high school athletes showcased their talents at the Amarillo Netplex, competing in the West Texas Top 120.

The best of the best in the West Teexas region competed and trained with each other in front of scouts and media to showcase their skills and get the exposure West Texas athletes deserve.

West Texas A&M’s Women’s basketball head coach, Josh Prock was in attendance scouting out some worthy talent.

Some known names out on the court include Gruver Greyhound and Texas Tech Commit, Bailey Maupin, and Amarillo High Sandies’, Taytum Bell.

These girls were excited about being able to compete and get a workout in to prove West Texas athletes are worthy of attention.

“It’s great, I get to drive 2 hours to play against some of the best kids in the nation and, I think Tez and all of his guys are doing a great job on getting recognition to West Texas and, it’s just nice that we are finally getting seen.” Says Bailey Maupin, “Then again, we all live in small towns and finally getting put on the map.”

“Playing against them, it just helps me as a player and, it helps West Texas.” Taytum Bell Said. “Spreads West Texas around and helps us, and helps me individually.”

