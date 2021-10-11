Former AT&T Executive will be speaker will be speaker for WT event

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The former top AT&T Executive, Ralph de la Vega will be the inaugural speaker in a new series from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University.

Ralph de la Vega, will open the new Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series on Oct. 13.

“We are honored that Mr. de la Vega will lead the inaugural Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series in honor of Stan Sigman and appreciative of his willingness and eagerness to speak to our students, campus and community,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business. “Mr. de la Vega’s life story is an inspiration full of lessons about opportunities, motivation and a keen focus on success. Because he was a contemporary of Mr. Sigman, I am certain Mr. de la Vega’s wisdom and perspective will enrich and inspire those who attend.”

De la Vega will speak about leadership principles learned from and embodied by Sigman and answer questions from the audience at 10:00 a.m. October 13, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.

He also will take part in a moderated panel discussion with students, faculty and staff at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Jenna and Johnny Trotter Lecture Hall inside the Happy State Bank Academic and Research building of the Paul Engler College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences.

