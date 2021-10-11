Flu vaccination clinics announced for veterans in the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting free flu vaccination clinics for veterans in Amarillo, Childress, Clovis and Dalhart.

No appointment is needed to attend, but the VA said appointments are recommended.

Clinic times and locations:

Amarillo VA Campus: 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 18 to Oct. 23. Vaccinations via drive up in parking lot by Behavioral Health building. Spouses welcome.

Clovis VA Clinic: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 14. Vaccinations via drive up at Clovis Community College east parking lot.

Dalhart VA Clinic: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 inside the Dalhart VA Clinic.

Childress VA Clinic: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 inside the Childress Elks Lodge.

For questions, call 806-355-9703.

