Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We are well into autumn now but it appears that a spring like weather system will move into our area tomorrow with the potential for some severe thunderstorms.

While much of the area will be behind the dry-line and simply warm and windy, areas east of Amarillo will see increasing moisture which will make storm activity possible.

Severe weather October 11
Severe weather October 11(KFDA)

The most favored time will be late afternoon into the evening hours for locations east of Amarillo.

Some of the stronger storms may be hail producers, along with the threat of strong and damaging winds.

A tornado or two can not be ruled out, especially north eastern counties.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for developments and updates prior to storm activity tomorrow.

The First Alert team will be closely monitoring and keeping you informed.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
As of October 1, there has been an increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
SNAP increases benefit costs for those nation-wide
Clovis police investigate Sunday morning homicide
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects Heavy Storms For Part Of The Area
WEATHER
VIDEO: First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow
weather
Weather Forecast with Doppler Dave, 10/11
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police to discuss local crime statistics, initiatives during Community Solutions meeting