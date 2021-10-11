First Alert: Potential severe weather moving into the area tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We are well into autumn now but it appears that a spring like weather system will move into our area tomorrow with the potential for some severe thunderstorms.

While much of the area will be behind the dry-line and simply warm and windy, areas east of Amarillo will see increasing moisture which will make storm activity possible.

Severe weather October 11 (KFDA)

The most favored time will be late afternoon into the evening hours for locations east of Amarillo.

Some of the stronger storms may be hail producers, along with the threat of strong and damaging winds.

A tornado or two can not be ruled out, especially north eastern counties.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for developments and updates prior to storm activity tomorrow.

The First Alert team will be closely monitoring and keeping you informed.

