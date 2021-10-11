Doppler Dave Expects Heavy Storms For Part Of The Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -

We have enjoyed some wonderful fall weather today as we sit in between weather systems. Most areas have been in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow we expect a spring like weather system that will likely generate thunderstorms east of Amarillo near the dryline. The storms in this area could produce hail and strong damaging winds along with an isolated tornado or two. Away from the storms, tomorrow will be windy and warm with highs in the 80s.