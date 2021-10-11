Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Barrio Neighborhood to celebrate new monument and historical map during ribbon cutting ceremony

Barrio Project Street Topper (Source: Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
Barrio Project Street Topper (Source: Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)(Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will celebrate the unveiling of a new monument and historical map with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon cutting, and a senior Barrio resident, Sefe Lujan, will cut the ribbons.

During the event, the public can view the new monument and a map of the 10th Avenue streetscape, as well as the new plaza renderings.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Fiesta Foods employee parking lot at the SE corner of 10th Avenue and South Arthur Street.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Clovis police investigate Sunday morning homicide
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
As of October 1, there has been an increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
SNAP increases benefit costs for those nation-wide

Latest News

Amarillo police to discuss local crime statistics, initiatives during Community Solutions meeting
File image
Flu vaccination clinics announced for veterans in the High Plains
Six Pack Outdoors hosts first bike race on Borger's new trail system
Six Pack Outdoors hosts first bike race on Borger's new trail system
Clovis police investigate Sunday morning homicide