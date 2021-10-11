Barrio Neighborhood to celebrate new monument and historical map during ribbon cutting ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will celebrate the unveiling of a new monument and historical map with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon cutting, and a senior Barrio resident, Sefe Lujan, will cut the ribbons.

During the event, the public can view the new monument and a map of the 10th Avenue streetscape, as well as the new plaza renderings.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Fiesta Foods employee parking lot at the SE corner of 10th Avenue and South Arthur Street.

