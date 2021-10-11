Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police to discuss local crime statistics, initiatives during Community Solutions meeting

By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department will join city leaders to discuss crime statistics and local initiatives to reduce violent gun crimes during a Community Solutions meeting Tuesday.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Grand Plaza Room of the Amarillo Civic Center.

APD conducts a yearly Quality of Service Survey to assess citizens priorities, and officials said it’s “vital” they hear comments from residents to develop and allocate resources to address issues important to them.

