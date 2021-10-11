Amarillo police to discuss local crime statistics, initiatives during Community Solutions meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department will join city leaders to discuss crime statistics and local initiatives to reduce violent gun crimes during a Community Solutions meeting Tuesday.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Grand Plaza Room of the Amarillo Civic Center.

APD conducts a yearly Quality of Service Survey to assess citizens priorities, and officials said it’s “vital” they hear comments from residents to develop and allocate resources to address issues important to them.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.