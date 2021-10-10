Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) - Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.

Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.

Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community....
Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community. He faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody on a no-bond status.(Source: Prince George's County Police Department)

The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.

Gateway Village is one of 310 communities in 25 states run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services.” Its website says the apartment complex about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) east of Washington includes studio and one-bedroom units for “seniors age 62+.”

A county website describes the property as subsidized government housing for seniors with low incomes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Westbound I-40 traffic diverted at Coulter due to crash
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos...
Amarillo police continues investigation on deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10/9
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10/9
Going Beyond Live comes to Amarillo
Going Beyond Live comes to Amarillo
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
The PARC showcases new downtown facility
The PARC showcases new downtown facility