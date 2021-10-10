Rainy, cool, and a bit windy

After this morning’s cold front, temperatures are dramatically cooler than what we saw on Saturday, winds are a bit breezy out of the north still, and showers and thunderstorms are continuing to work their way from the west off towards the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible, however, thanks to cooler temperatures, threats will be kept a bit lower than they could be, hopefully leaving just rain for most of the area. For Monday, the sun will come back out, and we’ll see highs reaching back into the upper-70s.