Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rainy, cool, and a bit windy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After this morning’s cold front, temperatures are dramatically cooler than what we saw on Saturday, winds are a bit breezy out of the north still, and showers and thunderstorms are continuing to work their way from the west off towards the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible, however, thanks to cooler temperatures, threats will be kept a bit lower than they could be, hopefully leaving just rain for most of the area. For Monday, the sun will come back out, and we’ll see highs reaching back into the upper-70s.

Most Read

Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen
Generic image of crash scene
Westbound I-40 traffic diverted at Coulter due to crash
As of October 1, there has been an increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
SNAP increases benefit costs for those nation-wide
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Cool down for Sunday
Shelden Web Graphic
Still hot, but cooler weather is coming!
Today's forecast
Friday’s Forecast: Hot, breezy, and mostly sunny
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming up, for now