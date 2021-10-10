Clovis police investigate Sunday morning homicide

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday the Clovis Police responded to a call to 125 El Camino for someone injured from gunshot wounds.

First responders found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area.

The man was taken by ambulance to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries shortly after arrival.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The name of the victim will not be released until all family has been notified.

The Clovis Police Department ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 575-769-1921.