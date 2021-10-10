Viewers Choice Awards
Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday in Amarillo

Jury decides Bart Reagor personally owes more than $53 million to Ford Motor Credit. (May, 2021)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - The former co-owner of the bankrupt Reagor-Dykes Auto Group will go on trial for fraud next week.

Bart Reagor will face a judge and jury, accused of illegally moving and using money from a federally-insured loan.

FULL COVERAGE: Reagor-Dykes bankruptcy, trial coverage

Prosecutors say he improperly used nearly $2 million out of a $10 million note with International Bank of Commerce. That would violate the loan agreement.

The Justice Department intends to show Reagor knew what he was doing, and by not disclosing what he was using the money for, defrauded the bank.

Court records indicate the defense will focus on that agreement, not forcing Reagor to disclose the money’s purpose or use.

The trial will also bring co-owner Rick Dykes to the stand, to testify that he did the same thing with the loan money, and the Justice Department has not charged him.

The trial is set to start in Amarillo on Tuesday. We’ll have coverage for you all week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

VIDEO: Police investigating shooting at apartment complex, one wounded
